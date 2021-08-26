Let your teeth shine

How Effective Is the Hollywood Smile Teeth Whitening

How effective is the Hollywood Smile teeth whitening procedure?

The Hollywood Smile has taken the world by storm in recent years despite the procedure being around for nearly a century. Mostly owing to the advanced technologies, the natural effect, and the durable results the Hollywood Smile procedure has become a universally desirable makeover. A Hollywood-worthy smile starts with a set of straight, white, and healthy teeth. To make this a reality, several different forces must come together. The Hollywood Smile treatment plan examines every element of your teeth in order to give you the best celebrity smile you’ve always wanted. Although it offers a wide array of benefits, we will focus on the Hollywood Smile teeth whitening in this article.

What is the Hollywood Smile procedure?

The Hollywood Smile is a popular procedure in cosmetic dentistry that uses colour-matched porcelain shells to hide a diverse number of defects. The shells are tooth shaped and range 0.5 mm to 0.7 mm in thickness. Typically, your dentist will have to file down some of your tooth to make space for the veneers. Once cemented on the tooth, veneers can live for up to 15 years creating a facade of perfection throughout that time, provided you abide by an oral hygiene routine.The veneers can hide defects ranging from pigmentation to chipping, gapping, and misalignment.

What is the Hollywood Smile teeth whitening procedure?

The traditional teeth whitening procedure uses a paste containing hydrogen peroxide and a device that emits blue light. Your dentist spreads the paste all over your teeth and exposes them to the light. The blue light activates the bleaching agents in the paste allowing them to penetrate the enamel and break down stains. The procedure is repeated a few times per one session to achieve the desired results. However, this is just an essence meant only to reverse stains acquired over time from practicing certain habits such as smoking or consuming staining drinks and foods like coffee. The main objective is to restore the natural colour of your teeth.

In other words, traditional teeth whitening won›t be effective on cases of genetic pigmentation where the natural colour of your teeth is dark. Another thing to keep in mind is that the results are not long lasting. Commencing with poor habits or consuming staining beverages, your teeth might stain again.

On the other hand, Hollywood Smile teeth whitening is far more efficient. It works for both acquired stains and genetic pigmentation. Regardless of the underlying cause of your discoloration, Hollywood Smile teeth whitening can give you a brighter smile. This is because it replaces the front teeth with customised porcelain shells that can hide any defects underneath them. Unlike traditional teeth whitening, Hollywood Smile teeth whitening is long lasting, giving you the opportunity to still enjoy some of your beverages without fear.

Can I get Hollywood Smile teeth whitening in one day?

With technologies like CAD/CAM at Dentakay, you can get your Hollywood Smile fully customised to bring out your natural beauty in just two days. The technology uses computer-assisted cameras to take accurate impressions of your mouth and later design the ideal set of veneers that would match you. Following this, the information is sent to a 3D printer that immediately manufactures the veneers.