Leonardo launches new VIP brand in Dubai
With a private event host last Saturday evening at the helicopter terminal built for Expo 2020, the Italy-headquartered aerospace and defence company Leonardo launched a new brand for its VIP transport segment. The company chose to reintroduce the brand Agusta – an historical Italian company of helicopters, which in the years become AgustaWestland and in 2016 merged in Leonardo together with other companies – and to apply this name to its VIP helicopters and luxury travelling services.
“We decided to make this announcement here in Dubai because Expo 2020 Dubai represents the vision of world’s excellence, and this year it sees the future of mobility as one of its main topics. Also, Leonardo has in the UAE extremely important partners, with almost 90 per cent of the Emirati fleet for institutional and VIP transport relying on our helicopters” explained Alessandro Profumo, Leonardo CEO.
The announcement took place at the grand opening of the new rotorcraft terminal by Leonardo and Falcon Aviation Services in Dubai, purposely designated Casa Agusta. The terminal is facilitating the mobility to and from the Expo 2020 Dubai. An AW609 TiltRotor – an aircraft able to take-off and land vertically like a helicopter while flying with the performance of an aeroplane – and its full scale VIP/corporate cabin mock-up were on static display close to Casa Agusta. This was also first appearance of the AW609 TiltRotor in the Middle East and its official presentation in Dubai, marking the global commercial launch of the revolutionary multirole aircraft as it gets closer to its civil certification.
-
KT Network
Leonardo launches new VIP brand in Dubai
With a private event host last Saturday evening at the helicopter... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Innoventures Education students benefit from a...
UAE-based Innoventures Education is delivering learning experiences... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Power Wave (Nexonstar) partners with Snowbell...
Power Wave, the regional subsidiary of Nexonstar (Korea-based company ... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Kalyan Jewellers unveils festive season offers and discounts
With the onset of the festive season, leading jewellery company, Kalyan Jewellers, has announced exciting cashback offers on its...
READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Man wins $1m after buying 8-10 raffle...
He has been a regular DDF participant for three years now. READ MORE
-
Government
Dubai car showroom fined for 'unlawful' sale...
The showroom director was summoned by Dubai Economy and told to stop... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: New federal authority to merge three entities
The decree was issued by the President on Wednesday READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Thank God, we have overcome Covid crisis: Sheikh...
The country ranks among the top countries globally in addressing the... READ MORE
News
How UAE residents managed life without WhatsApp and Facebook
5 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury
35 votes | 5 October 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?