Largest Forex Expo to be held in Dubai

The event will be held on September 29 and 30 at Dubai World Trade Centre

Forex Expo 2021 will be held in Dubai from September 29 to 30 at Hall 6, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), which is set to identify and analyse the upcoming online trading trends in the region comprising elite trading industry leaders.

The fourth edition of the premier show will be hosted in Dubai with global standards of safety at the large venue. Enormous opportunities await from more than 200 global brands who are set to be a part of the expo and move the trading industry a step ahead. Leading online trading companies and service providers will be joining the event to showcase their latest products and services that aim to revolutionise the shape of the future in trading stocks, forex, commodities and contract for differences (CFDs).

Featured companies like ADSS, Accuindex, B2Broker, Equiti, Exness, Infinox, Multibank, Orbex and XM will be joining as premium sponsors. They will be exhibiting with their online trading services and market analysts and will deliver insights that help individuals get started with online trading in different financial instruments.

Event organiser Michael Xuan stated, "Dubai has already opened for the events industry with all safety precautions in place. At Forex Expo we aim to organise safe events following all the guidelines, precautions and screening procedures as advised by the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM). We are set to welcome our visitors and delegates from different parts of the world and assure them a unique and safe event experience."

He added, "Our event is highly recognised among forex traders and businesses in the MENA region for our core concept of quality conference and best networking opportunities provided as a platform in Dubai."

Registration is open for free. To attend the Forex Expo on September 29 and 30, visit forexexpo.com