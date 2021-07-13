- EVENTS
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives
A luxury property located in the North Male Atoll, Kuda Villingili is the Maldives redefined; an experience-driven concept, home to an impressive line-up of gourmet dining options, a beachfront spa, and an azure 150m pool, encircled by stylish sunbeds, cabanas and bars. Providing prime access to one of the world's best surfing spots - 'Chickens' - as well as a host of activities and nightly entertainment such as lobster & champagne nights and DJ sessions, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives offers guests the opportunity to reconnect after a year of isolation, as well as space for privacy, luxury and rest.
Conceived with nature in mind, the resort boasts 95 luxury villas whose interiors reflect the natural beauty that surrounds the island. All are inspired by the sprawling nature of the Maldives and offer panoramic views of the pristine ocean, allowing for the natural sounds of the sea to awaken the senses. Traditional Maldivian art pieces and textiles are dotted throughout, and the expert use of natural materials enhance the harmony between water, light and wind. Inspired by the ocean and local fauna, interiors feature custom, eco-friendly furniture, including carpets manufactured from recycled plastic bottles.
The diversity of cultural expression is celebrated throughout the resort's gourmet offerings. With views of the idyllic beachfront, the resort's signature dining establishment - The Restaurant - serves the freshest, handcrafted food for breakfast and offers three menus at dinner. Relaxed, flavoursome and social, The Hawkers is an upscale three-stall street food market inspired by Indian-Arabic, Thai-Japanese and Italian-Mediterranean flavours. A South American take on the classic lunch beach menu is available at The Beach Club, while the resort's cosy Cigar Lounge offers the finest international whiskies and cognacs and a wide selection of premium cigars in a warm, sophisticated and sumptuously leather-decorated ambience.
Featuring oversized stone baths, organic products by VOYA, the spa at Kuda Villingili is rooted in self-love. Boasting eight self-contained oceanfront spa villas, each promises a holistic journey to reclaim self-connection, self-care and balance through therapeutic and mindful practices. Restorative leisure pursuits include an elevated yoga pavilion, Technogym and a recreation centre with table tennis, billiards, karaoke & table games.
Guests are invited to snorkel amidst the majestic manta rays, reef sharks, hundreds of species of tropical fish and coral reefs. Kayaking, wakeboarding, jet skiing, windsurfing and surfing the majestic waves at nearby Chickens Break, one of the world's top ten surfing spots, is also on offer. Back on land, sushi masterclasses, mixology courses, morning yoga sessions, fun-filled cardio lessons and tennis tournaments on the resort's two US championship standard tennis courts await - and they're included in the price of the villa.
Kuda Villingili's littlest guests will be spoilt for choice. The resort's experienced team will organise fun filled activities including crab discovery, treasure hunts, creative workshops and sandcastle competitions, all designed to ensure that your child's experience is as unforgettable as yours.
Nightly rates at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives start from $1,000 (£720), including breakfast.
For more information or to book, please visit www.kudavillingili.com
This content comes from KT Engage, the brand marketing unit of Khaleej Times.