Kioxia’s anniversary display on Burj Khalifa

Toshiba Gulf FZE (Regional Corporate Representative Office of Toshiba Corporation) marked the first anniversary of the Kioxia computer memory manufacturing brand launch in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) with a stunning display on Burj Khalifa last month.

Visitors at the landmark destination and thousands of viewers from across the world watching the livestream witnessed the iconic Burj Khalifa projecting the dynamic colours of the Kioxia product portfolio.

Kioxia, formerly Toshiba Memory, was officially launched in the region last year. It features a comprehensive portfolio of consumer products including microSD/SD memory cards, USB memory and SSDs.

The company hosted the celebration with Covid-19 protocols in mind, ensuring that all attendees were vaccinated and strictly adhered to health and safety measures. The live event opened with a welcome address by Satoshi Kawada, Toshiba Gulf FZE MD and corporate representative Mena region, and was attended in-person by over 100 Kioxia business partners from across the region.

Santosh Varghese, VP, Toshiba Gulf, highlighted key regional achievements of Kioxia in terms of marketing campaigns and distribution strategy over the past year. “Driven by our passion to push the boundaries and produce extraordinary innovations, Kioxia has witnessed remarkable achievements in the past year,” he said.