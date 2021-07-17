Kcal offers free drinks as mercury touches 50°C
Kcal restaurants will be offering free drinks from theirvast selection of delicious and calorie controlled infused water.
This summer as temperatures soar, leading healthy food provider Kcal is offering free hydration when temperatures outside hit 50°C or above. Starting July 15, Kcal restaurants will be offering free drinks from theirvast selection of delicious and calorie controlled infused water.
Choose from flavours such as cucumber lemon and ginger, orange basil, and watermelon mint. These range of drinks are the perfect summer refreshment, full of nutritious ingredients and contain zero calories.
Kcal restaurants offer a delicious and nutritious 100 per cent transparent menu, displaying the calories and nutritional breakdown of every single dish on their menu — making healthy and balanced eating easy and simple.
The free drinks can be availed throughout the months of July and August with every order placed via their website kcallife.com/restaurants.
Kcal restaurants are located across the UAE in the following locations in Dubai; Motor City, JLT, Business Bay, Mirdif, Dubai Healthcare City and Al Mamoura and Khalifa Park in Abu Dhabi.
Kcal brings you the ‘Beat Summer’ pack where you can purchase any salad of choice from the wide range of salad options on the menu together with your favourite nutritious juice blend or fresh juice that are high in vitamins and antioxidants, for only Dh55 all summer.
Available for dine-in or ordering online on www.kcallife.com/menu
Visit www.kcallife.com to know more.
