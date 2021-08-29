Kava & Chai first to reopen at American University of Sharjah
Kava & Chai, the UAE homegrown coffee and tea house, was the first to re-open its outlet today at the American University of Sharjah (AUS) as students return for the forthcoming academic year.
Mike Butler, CEO of Kava & Chai said: “We are seeing a very solid recovery in the market and are excited to reconnect with speciality coffee and tea lovers on campus. Our café at AUS fosters a sense of community where traditional ideas fuse with a modern interpretation.”
Exciting times lie ahead for new students and returnees alike as the celebrated Kava & Chai outlet will once again be at their disposal. AUS students can even skip the queue and take advantage of a new online ordering system as well as a variety of special offers.
Being the first of its outlets to open in the UAE, Kava & Chai at AUS holds a special place in the hearts of coffee drinkers, as it seeks to recreate traditional Middle Eastern tastes whilst using the most fragrant ingredients and modern techniques.
Students have lots to look forward to as the new term approaches. Since its opening, Kava & Chai has been the go-to place for students and staff at the university, whether for meetings or simply to catch up with friends. There is a feeling of enthusiasm and renewed confidence in the air as the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out continues apace, creating a sense of normality for the year ahead.
-
KT Network
Kava & Chai first to reopen at American...
Kava & Chai, the UAE homegrown coffee and tea house, was the first to ... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Fursa Consulting has appointed Dr Mahmoud Hesham...
-
KT Network
LuLu clients help raise funds for Dubai cares
The simple, yet an effective, CSR drive tapped the innate goodwill of Dubai residents by welcoming donations of Dh1 or more at all checkout...
READ MORE
-
KT Network
Caribbean tops 2021 CBI Index for Citizenship by Investment
Once again, the Caribbean dominated the 2021 CBI Index securing all five slots with Dominica and St. Kitts and Nevis jointly tied in first...
READ MORE
-
News
5 steps to register Covid jab certificates issued ...
Travellers can register certificates via the Federal Authority for... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India extends international flight ban until...
All scheduled international flights to and from India were banned... READ MORE
-
News
Smooth traffic, some delays on first day back to...
Roads surrounding the school witnessed light congestions READ MORE
-
Legal View
UAE law: Can I combine sick leaves with annual...
Find out if availing such leaves can result in termination from the... READ MORE
News
UAE: Now, apply for Golden Visa through ICA app
28 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school
26 votes | 23 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla