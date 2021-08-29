Kava & Chai first to reopen at American University of Sharjah

Kava & Chai, the UAE homegrown coffee and tea house, was the first to re-open its outlet today at the American University of Sharjah (AUS) as students return for the forthcoming academic year.

Mike Butler, CEO of Kava & Chai said: “We are seeing a very solid recovery in the market and are excited to reconnect with speciality coffee and tea lovers on campus. Our café at AUS fosters a sense of community where traditional ideas fuse with a modern interpretation.”

Exciting times lie ahead for new students and returnees alike as the celebrated Kava & Chai outlet will once again be at their disposal. AUS students can even skip the queue and take advantage of a new online ordering system as well as a variety of special offers.

Being the first of its outlets to open in the UAE, Kava & Chai at AUS holds a special place in the hearts of coffee drinkers, as it seeks to recreate traditional Middle Eastern tastes whilst using the most fragrant ingredients and modern techniques.

Students have lots to look forward to as the new term approaches. Since its opening, Kava & Chai has been the go-to place for students and staff at the university, whether for meetings or simply to catch up with friends. There is a feeling of enthusiasm and renewed confidence in the air as the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out continues apace, creating a sense of normality for the year ahead.