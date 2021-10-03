Kalyan Jewellers unveils festive season offers and discounts
With the onset of the festive season, leading jewellery company, Kalyan Jewellers, has announced exciting cashback offers on its distinctive jewellery collections. As part of this festive offer, customers will be able to maximise the value of their purchases with up to 25 per cent cashback on their jewellery purchases.
Customers will also be able to avail the benefits of the gold rate protection offer by paying 10 per cent advance of the total intended purchase amount and booking their jewellery at the current market price of gold. This unique offer enables customers to lock-in the price of gold and stay protected from future price hikes and fluctuations.
Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director, Kalyan Jewellers, said: “With the arrival of the festive season, we are drawing closer to a time of joy and togetherness. At Kalyan Jewellers, we want to mark the country’s undying spirit of celebration by extending the festive — discount offers to our customers, allowing them to take home the latest jewellery designs from Kalyan Jewellers and the love and happiness that comes along with it.”
Patrons will also receive the Kalyan Jewellers 4-Level Assurance Certificate which guarantees purity, free lifetime maintenance of ornaments, detailed product information, transparent exchange and buy-back policies. The certification is part of the brand’s commitment towards offering the very best to its loyalists.
-
KT Network
Kalyan Jewellers unveils festive season offers and discounts
With the onset of the festive season, leading jewellery company, Kalyan Jewellers, has announced exciting cashback offers on its...
READ MORE
-
KT Network
SAIMOS hires Hasan Basri to strengthen its Middle ...
Leading Europe based vendor of Intel CPU/VPU driven video analytics,... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Eros Group congratulates the UAE for the commencement of the Expo 2020
Eros Group would like to congratulate the leaders of the UAE on the commencement of the Expo 2020. Life-changing technological advances...
READ MORE
-
KT Network
Amir Khan, two-time boxing world champion and...
Big hitters Hemi Ahio and Mohammad Ali Bayat Farid will challenge for ... READ MORE
-
Weather
Cyclone Shaheen: Three killed, flights delayed
A child who had been swept away by water was found dead, as two... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Saif attends funeral prayer for pilot ...
Family of the deceased also received condolences through social media ... READ MORE
-
UAE Attractions
Global Village entry ticket to cost Dh20 if...
Price to remain Dh15 for those purchasing the tickets online. READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Cyclone Shaheen: Expo 2020 issues advisory for...
Residents urged to check official weather updates before leaving. READ MORE
Legal View
UAE: Can I share a hotel room with my girlfriend?
3 October 2021
News
UAE: 4 killed in plane crash while on duty
2 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony
13 votes | 28 September 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?