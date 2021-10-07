Kalyan Jewellers announces festive season offers and discounts

With the onset of the festive season, leading jewellery company, Kalyan Jewellers, has announced exciting cashback offers on its distinctive jewellery collections. As part of this festive offer, customers will be able to maximise the value of their purchases with up to 25 per cent cashback on their jewellery purchases.

Customers will also be able to avail the benefits of the gold rate protection offer by paying 10 per cent advance of the total intended purchase amount and booking their jewellery at the current market price of gold. This unique offer enables customers to lock-in the price of gold and stay protected from future price hikes and fluctuations.

Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director, Kalyan Jewellers, said: “With the arrival of the festive season, we are drawing closer to a time of joy and togetherness. At Kalyan Jewellers, we want to mark the country’s undying spirit of celebration by extending the festive — discount offers to our customers, allowing them to take home the latest jewellery designs from Kalyan Jewellers and the love and happiness that comes along with it.”

Patrons will also receive the Kalyan Jewellers 4-Level Assurance Certificate which guarantees purity, free lifetime maintenance of ornaments, detailed product information, transparent exchange and buy-back policies. The certification is part of the brand’s commitment towards offering the very best to its loyalists.