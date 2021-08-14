Joyalukkas wins RetailME Icons Award
The aim behind the award function is to let the world know who the top retailers in the region are.
Leading jewellery brand Joyalukkas was recently awarded the RetailME Icons Award as an acknowledgement of their pioneering leadership in the retail business in the Mena region.
Joy Alukkas, chairman of Joyalukkas Group, received the award from Laila Mohammed Suhail, CEO of strategic alliance and partnership at the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, in the presence of John Paul Alukkas, managing director of Joyalukkas Jewellery international operations, at a function in Dubai.
On receiving the award, Joy Alukkas said: “Awards are a recognition of the efforts we put into our business and I am happy to note that we have been bestowed with this great honour. As I understand, there were stringent guidelines in the selection process and the awardees were selected based on nominations received, jury scoring and editorial selection.
“According to a note from the award organisers, the retailers who have won have demonstrated great leadership with clear examples of innovation. The aim behind the award function is to let the world know who the top retailers in the region are.”
-
KT Network
Be an optimist and an opportunist
Dr Dhananjay (Jay) Datar READ MORE
-
KT Network
Zero Gravity Beds available in the UAE
The premium quality used in the making helps in creating a highly durable product while offering flexibility of usage.
READ MORE
-
KT Network
Gemstone Jewellery Fest at Malabar Gold & Diamonds
Leading global jewellery retailer Malabar Gold & Diamonds launched the Gemstone Jewellery Festival across its showrooms...
READ MORE
-
KT Network
HACKcellence Fest to be organised by ISD Global
Hackathons are happening all over and all the time
READ MORE
-
News
Revealed: The best government entities in the UAE
A total of 69 government service centres were surveyed. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,206 Covid-19 cases
More than 69.3 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
Legal View
UAE: Up to Dh50,000 fine, jail for abusing...
If local authorities get to know that a child has been abused by... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Pakistani family loses home, savings in...
The nine-member family is currently living in a friend’s... READ MORE
News
Sheikh Mohammed announces UAE's best government entities