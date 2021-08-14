Joyalukkas wins RetailME Icons Award

The aim behind the award function is to let the world know who the top retailers in the region are.

Leading jewellery brand Joyalukkas was recently awarded the RetailME Icons Award as an acknowledgement of their pioneering leadership in the retail business in the Mena region.

Joy Alukkas, chairman of Joyalukkas Group, received the award from Laila Mohammed Suhail, CEO of strategic alliance and partnership at the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, in the presence of John Paul Alukkas, managing director of Joyalukkas Jewellery international operations, at a function in Dubai.

On receiving the award, Joy Alukkas said: “Awards are a recognition of the efforts we put into our business and I am happy to note that we have been bestowed with this great honour. As I understand, there were stringent guidelines in the selection process and the awardees were selected based on nominations received, jury scoring and editorial selection.

“According to a note from the award organisers, the retailers who have won have demonstrated great leadership with clear examples of innovation. The aim behind the award function is to let the world know who the top retailers in the region are.”