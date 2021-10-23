Joyalukkas opens largest jewellery store in Bur Dubai
Popularly known as the ‘Big Joy’, the showroom is spread across a sprawling space of 5,000 square feet and offers valet parking for its customers
Leading jewellery store, Joyalukkas, welcomed vistors to its largest store in Bur Dubai on October 15. Over the last few months, the showroom has undergone an extensive transformation and the thoughtfully renovated showroom exudes exuberance and will delight customers with a heart-warming shopping experience.
John Paul Alukkas, managing director, International Operations, quoted during the occasion, “Our Bur Dubai showroom in Al Fahidi street holds a special place in our hearts. It’s one of our most popular and most loved showrooms in the region.
The newly transformed showroom is dedicated to all our patrons, bringing their imagination to life and to delight them with the largest collection of jewellery. I welcome everyone to visit our Bur Dubai showroom and experience the next level of jewellery shopping.”
Popularly known as the ‘Big Joy’, the showroom is spread across a sprawling space of 5,000 square feet and offers valet parking for its customers. Being one of the largest showrooms, the outlet also features the largest collection of jewellery including curated masterpieces from around the world, antique and traditional jewellery and the latest trending designs.
