Joyalukkas offers a chance to win gold

Filed on July 24, 2021

In addition, our customers will also get up to 70 per cent discount on select diamonds, polki and pearl jewellery


Leading Jewellery brand Joyalukkas is a key participant in the ‘City of Gold Jewellery Surprises’, a promotion organised by the Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group (DGJG) as part of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS). Announcing the brand’s participation, John Paul Alukkas, MD, Joyalukkas Jewellery — international operations, said that the ‘City of Gold Jewellery Surprises’, scheduled to run until August 10, is a great opportunity for buyers to win up to Dh150,000 worth of gold.

DGJG is the organiser of the mega promotion in association with Dubai Festival & Retail Establishments (DFRE), where all customers who buy jewellery worth Dh500 will get a chance to be among the 15 winners to take home gold and other jewellery worth Dh10,000 each during the campaign period.

Paul stated: “All tbe customers who buy jewellery worth Dh500 are entitled to get one raffle coupon that can win them up to Dh150,000 worth of gold through raffle draws.

“In addition, our customers will also get up to 70 per cent discount on select diamonds, polki and pearl jewellery. Customers will also get up to five per cent off on making charges for select gold jewellery. This promotion is sure to capture the attention of shoppers this summer.”




