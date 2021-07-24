Joyalukkas offers a chance to win gold
In addition, our customers will also get up to 70 per cent discount on select diamonds, polki and pearl jewellery
Leading Jewellery brand Joyalukkas is a key participant in the ‘City of Gold Jewellery Surprises’, a promotion organised by the Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group (DGJG) as part of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS). Announcing the brand’s participation, John Paul Alukkas, MD, Joyalukkas Jewellery — international operations, said that the ‘City of Gold Jewellery Surprises’, scheduled to run until August 10, is a great opportunity for buyers to win up to Dh150,000 worth of gold.
DGJG is the organiser of the mega promotion in association with Dubai Festival & Retail Establishments (DFRE), where all customers who buy jewellery worth Dh500 will get a chance to be among the 15 winners to take home gold and other jewellery worth Dh10,000 each during the campaign period.
Paul stated: “All tbe customers who buy jewellery worth Dh500 are entitled to get one raffle coupon that can win them up to Dh150,000 worth of gold through raffle draws.
“In addition, our customers will also get up to 70 per cent discount on select diamonds, polki and pearl jewellery. Customers will also get up to five per cent off on making charges for select gold jewellery. This promotion is sure to capture the attention of shoppers this summer.”
-
KT Network
Joyalukkas offers a chance to win gold
In addition, our customers will also get up to 70 per cent discount on select diamonds, polki and pearl jewellery
READ MORE
-
KT Network
Union Coop inaugurates new branch at Al Barsha...
The latest centre was launched by Majid Hamad Rahma Al Shamsi,... READ MORE
-
KT Network
We rise by helping others
One day I was working in my office. Just then my business associate... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Abdellah Zejli’s Ecom District Club offers...
Ecom District Club is a rapidly growing team of experts in branding... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Paramedics help woman deliver baby at home
The mother went into labour unexpectedly on the third day of Eid Al... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,507 cases, 1,455 recoveries, 3...
More than 63.9 million tests have been conducted in the country so... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
ICSE Grade 10, ISC Grade 12 results announced
The CISCE had cancelled exams for both classes this year in view of... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sale of fake e-juice on the rise
Counterfeit e-juice may cause an overall feeling of uneasiness, a... READ MORE
News
UAE jobs amid Covid: Which sectors are hiring
23 July 2021
Weather
Video: Rain lashes parts of UAE on Friday