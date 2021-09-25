Joyalukkas Exchange’s new branch in Sharjah Centre Mall
I invite all of you to visit our new branch and take advantage of our faster services and best rates.
Joyalukkas Exchange, the money exchange arm of Joyalukkas Group inaugurated its 19th branch in the UAE. The new branch is located at Sahara Centre Mall, Al Nadha, Sharjah. Joy Alukkas, chairman, Joyalukkas Group, inaugurated the new branch in the presence of Antony Jos, managing director, Joyalukkas Exchange; John Paul Alukkas, managing director, Joyalukkas Jewellery International Operations; and senior officials from the Joyalukkas Group.
Speaking on the occasion of the inauguration, Joy Alukkas said: “Strategic locations and superior services have been the benchmark for Joyalukkas Exchange, and we are continuing it forward with the inauguration of our new branch in Sahara Centre Mall. I invite all of you to visit our new branch and take advantage of our faster services and best rates.”
Excited with the addition of a new branch, Jos was quoted as saying: “We are now widely spread across the UAE region and are looking forward to expanding our branches further in the coming years. Our network of branches along with the Joyalukkas Exchange Mobile App will give our customers easier options to access our various services. I thank all our patrons for supporting and trusting us, this gives us the confidence to expand in the region.”
Joyalukkas Exchange now has 19 branches in the UAE and provides its customers with a world-class experience in foreign exchange and cross-border remittances.
-
KT Network
