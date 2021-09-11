Joyalukkas Exchange opens two new stores
I invite all of you to visit our new branches and take advantage of our faster services and best rates."
Joyalukkas Exchange, the money exchange arm of Joyalukkas Group inaugurated two new branches in the UAE, — one in LuLu Hypermarket, Al Qusais and the other at Al Ghuwair, Rolla, Sharjah.
Joy Alukkas, chairman, Joy Alukkas Group inaugurated the new branches in the presence of Antony Jos, managing director, Joy Alukkas Exchange and senior officials from Joy Alukkas Group.
Speaking on the occasion of the inauguration, Alukkas said: “We are delighted to extend our services to our patrons in Al Qusais and Al Ghuwair.
We thank our customers in the UAE for trusting us and helping us grow in the region, which remains close to our hearts. I invite all of you to visit our new branches and take advantage of our faster services and best rates.”
On the business expansion and strategic planning for Joy Alukkas Exchange, Jos, quoted: “Our legacy is built on superior customer service and best rates, and we are committed to carrying it forward with the expansion of our network branches.
We are also investing heavily in technological innovations to make our services easier and friendlier. Our Joyalukkas Exchange Mobile App was received well by our customers, which gives them the freedom to send money, anytime and from anywhere. We are looking forward to delighting them with more innovations in the future.”
Joyalukkas Exchange now has 19 branches in the UAE and provides its customers with a world-class experience in foreign exchange and cross-border remittances.
The company’s innovative services are powered by a strong and reliable network built by a diligent team of proficient professionals who ensure that customers receive the best, at all times and under any given circumstances.
