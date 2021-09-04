Joyalukkas Exchange opens new branch in Kuwait
The fact that we can have more Indian business enterprises in the country shows that we are in the gradual process of recovery from the pandemic.
Joyalukkas Exchange opened a new branch in Fahaheel, Kuwait earlier this week, thus furthering the ease of money transfer and exchange in the country. It was inaugurated by Sibi George, Ambassador of India to Kuwait, in the presence of Fahas Suri, first secretary, Embassy of India to Kuwait, along with other embassy officials.
Ambassador George said: “I’m very happy to inaugurate this new branch of Joyalukkas Exchange. The fact that we can have more Indian business enterprises in the country shows that we are in the gradual process of recovery from the pandemic. Particularly the financial sector, which is contributing towards building our relationship with this important country. It is truly a morale boost for the community.”
Antony Jos, managing director, Joyalukkas Exchange, commented: “It’s always an honour to open a new Joyalukkas Exchange store. We hope to help more people with remittance, exchange, and many other financial services, especially those with loved ones back home. The situation is improving every day and opening this new branch is a testament to that.”
