Jordan EcoPark’s new green water filter

The Jordanian Ministry of Water and Irrigation inaugurated a green filter installation for wastewater in Jordan EcoPark. The facility was built by the international environmental foundation Global Nature Fund (GNF) and Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG.

The partners implemented the 17th joint project of this kind in the world. Mais Al-Ardah, director of the energy department of the Jordanian Water Authorities; Yana Abu Taleb, president of EcoPeace Middle East; as well as Joe Lahoud, MD of Kärcher Middle East; were present at the inauguration.

The green filter installation cleans wastewater from the park and visitor centre, returns the cleaned water to the natural wetlands of the EcoPark and thus contributes to its preservation. It does not use any chemicals and is very environmentally-friendly.

Its operating principle is simple: in the pre-treatment stage, the green filter installation initially filters out coarse elements as well as oils and greases from the wastewater and separates them. In a tank filled with water hyacinths, the water is then cleaned of harmful substances and pathogens using bacteria and the roots of the plants.

In the Jordan EcoPark visitors have been experiencing the nature of the Jordan Valley up close. Since its set-up in 2004, the park has received the ‘Green Destinations’ award multiple times due to its ecological park concept.