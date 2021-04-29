Joi Gifts offers 50 per cent on all Ramadan gifts

Joi Gifts is the region's largest online gifting marketplace. It is available in eight countries (UAE, KSA, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon) and 21 cities, with Doha being its latest launch last month. It has more than 400 merchants across different markets with thousands of gifts. Customers can shop on the site www.joigifts.com or the apps on the iOS App Store and Google Playstore.

Joi Gifts has the widest selection of gifts in the UAE from the best brands that people love including Magnolia Bakery, Hummingbird Bakery, Godiva Sugarmoo, the Date Room, Palmeera, Mirzam, Forrey & Galland, Pierre Marcolini and many more.

Its trained agents go out of their way to make the delivery extra special. They deliver gifts in chilled vans and dressed to impressed in concierge-style uniforms. It also offers a singing telegram feature where its agents will be happy to sing 'happy birthday' and other special songs.

Joi Gifts offers gifts under five main categories: flowers, cakes and gourmet (includes chocolates and other sweets/food items), experience gifts (different experience available in the city), and online gift cards.

Joi is offering its customers a 50 per cent discount on all Ramadan gifts starting from April 29 to May 3. Customers can shop for dates, chocolates, cakes & desserts, Quran and prayer beads sets, scented candles and diffusers, Ramadan gift hampers and personalised and customisable gifts. Customers can enjoy this special offer across all of its five online stores in the UAE: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman and Al Ain.

Joi will also be offering customers a special deal on Eid gifts which will be displayed on the platform from the last week of Ramadan.

Joi also offers corporate gifting solutions where it supports organisations with their gifting needs, whether they are looking to gift their employees or clients. In addition to the existing offering on the platform, Joi is able to tailor the gifts to meet the specific requirements of the corporate clients. Joi is currently working with more than 30 of the largest corporates in UAE by helping deliver their Ramadan and Eid gifts.