Jawhara Jewellery partners with Forevermark

The partnership will see 10 key stores of Jawhara Jewellery in the UAE being selected to showcase classic Forevermark collections

Award-winning jewellery retail brand Jawhara Jewellery announced it has been appointed as an authorised Forevermark Jeweller in the Middle East. The recently signed partnership will see classic Forevermark collections being showcased across 10 key stores of Jawhara Jewellery in the UAE, including premium locations such as The Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates. The 'Jawhara - Forevermark' network will also see 17 new stores by the end of June, making it a total of 27 locations.

Tawhid Abdullah, CEO of Jawhara Jewellers, said: "It gives us immense pleasure to be associated with Forevermark - the diamond expert that offers the best quality of diamonds to its partners, with its stringent selection process. Each Forevermark diamond is inscribed with a unique number, guaranteeing that each natural diamond is beautiful, rare, and responsibly sourced. Using Forevermark diamonds in our designs strengthens the trust that customers have in us. We have a wide range of Forevermark diamond jewellery available in our stores across the UAE, and we hope that our customers have a memorable shopping experience. We have currently launched 10 stores and will be launching 17 more by this June, making it a total of 27."

Sachin Jain, managing director of De Beers India, said: "Jawhara Jewellers is one of the most established and respected jewellery brands in the UAE, and we are extremely delighted to be partnering with them. Forevermark selects its partners as carefully as it does its diamonds, which is why we are partnering with Jawhara Jewellers, whose values and perseverance for excellence make them the perfect match. Their elegant designs and craftsmanship enhance the beauty of a Forevermark diamond, and we look forward to a lasting relationship with them."

The two brands' shared desire to create jewellery with impeccable craftsmanship and exceptional quality forms an ideal partnership and hopes to give customers in the UAE access to some of the world's most beautiful, rare and responsibly-sourced natural diamonds.

The new stores will also showcase a selection of the brand's exquisite jewellery designs, including the Forevermark Tribute, Forevermark Icon and Forevermark Cornerstones collection.