Jaw-aching standup comedy

Filed on April 3, 2021

A laughter show like never before this weekend attend Laughing Out Loud! Medcytes Event Management & 3 Cubes presents the gold standard in stand-up comedy with a heavy dose of anecdotes and unadulterated jokes.

LOL will be hosted by the effortless story-teller Sundeep Sharma - Mumbai-based standup comedian, actor, writer and his partner in crime and Rajat Chauhan an engineer and now a well-known comic. that's not all. The winners of Comedy Ka Badshah Kaun? Amit Dhawan and Prateek Hiranandani, selected by judge Punit Lalwani, will also be performing on the same stage. This plethora of talent is invading The Theatre, in Mall of Emirates April 2, 2021 at 5.30 pm and 9.00 pm. You must be over the age of 15 to attend and tickets starts from Dh75 per person.




