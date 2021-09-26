- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Partner content by KT Engage
Jamisa McIvor Bennet is Making Entry Into Real Estate More Accessible for All Her Clients
Buying or selling a property requires a lot of dedication and determination. There are numerous processes that one has to go through. Some of those processes may seem complex, especially for newbies.
Whether selling or buying, everyone has a goal they want to achieve. Considering the complexities of the market, getting an unbiased expert opinion helps you know whether you are on the right track or not. If you are looking to make a purchase, collaborating with real estate firms makes the process much faster and easier, considering their rich portfolios. Helping clients find houses as cheap as $600, Dr. Jamisa Mclvor Bennet is making entry into real estate more accessible for all.
Dr. Jamisa Mclvor Bennet is an expert real estate agent and the founder and CEO of the leading real estate consulting firm Rosebud's Investments. A mompreneur, Jamisa built her portfolio from zero to over 20 properties. She is also a member of For(bes) The Culture.
According to Jamisa, real estate was not something she envisioned herself going into when she was 19 years old and inherited her first property. It was a gift from her grandma Rose. Jamisa invested in the property, which she later sold, earning her a substantial profit, something she was not anticipating. Amazed by the outcome, she invested in learning more about real estate. She went from a novice property owner to an expert real estate investor who owns more than 20 mortgage-free properties.
Rosebud's Investments' mission is to inspire people to attain what some would perceive to be impossible. There is a lot of misinformation that mortgages have to be involved when investing in real estate. This often scares away investors and buyers. Together with her team, Jamisa is debunking that myth; leading by example, her extensive portfolio is all debt-free.
Talking about how she has managed to achieve all this at just 27 years old, Jamisa notes that after selling her first property, she used the profit generated to invest in her second property. Determined to build an empire, she remained disciplined and focused on her goals.
To own a property, you do not have to overstretch your budget as much as you might think. Different people have different objectives when buying a property, and everyone wants a property that is affordable to them. Taking their time to analyze your goals, Rosebud's Investments works to ensure you find a property that meets all the characteristics you are after. To date, they have helped over 500 people become property owners with very little to no debt. Ensuring to make entry into real estate accessible to all, no matter their financial background, Jamisa and her team have also helped 175 people purchase $600 investment properties and financed over 200 deals.
Louis Glickman once said the best investment on earth is earth. Real estate is a viable financial marketing strategy and gives you financial freedom and stability. As more people dive into the industry, not all are well-versed in what is involved in real estate investment. To easily find your footing, it is best to carry out your market research and work with experts who will guide you along the way.
This content comes from KT Engage, the brand marketing unit of Khaleej Times.