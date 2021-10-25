- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Ismael Ngoie Shows How to Triumph Over Adversity and Thrive
As a young boy growing up in Sub Saharan Africa, the very idea that Ismael Ngoie would one day become a CEO of his own company might have been inconceivable. The idea that the said business would be created while in the USA might have sounded too preposterous. But if there is one thing his meteoric rise proved, is that even though opportunities might be limited, the power of will and determination can never be restrained.
Ismael was born and raised in the Democratic Republic of Congo. When he was 18 years old, he left the DRC. to attend college in the US. He enrolled in a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science in a college in Utah.
While still studying, he started feeling restless and unfulfilled. He began exploring other areas of interest. One such area was branding, and little did he know that the skill would later be the foundation of his company.
Life after graduation was nothing like Ismael had expected. He struggled to find a job due to the worldwide lockdown imposed to combat the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.
His quest to find a job would later mean that he had to change state and move to Florida, Tampa.
The process of adapting to a new location was challenging but even worse, Ismael had to cope with a job that was not related to his field of study.
Having settled in at his new work, Ismael begin to thinker with his mind and explored the opportunity in e-commerce.
The clothing business was one area he was always passionate about, and he figured out this was the right time to try it out. He initially built his first brand, and when he realized sales were going well, he decided to take the business a step further by coming up with his own product.
While still trying to figure things out, he went into drop-shipping but he would later forfeit it due to the disadvantages he encounter.
Eventually, he succeeded in producing and branding his own apparel, and sales immediately spike.
The clothing brand exceeded expectations, and when Ismael realized that his product was spreading fast, he figured out it was time to get the name trademark.
But unfortunately, the brand’s meteoric rise was about to be prematurely cut short.
Ismael receives a letter from a big apparel brand claiming brand piracy. Ismael’s clothing brand, as at the time, shares the first two letters of its name as the brand complaining of piracy. After much consideration, he was forced to close his brand in what he would later describe as the most torrid moment of his life.
Ismael was down but definitely not out, and after months of deliberation, and trials and errors, He designed and developed Wotzel. Wotzel is a retail startup company that utilizes online retail platforms to sell high-quality clothing products.
Since then, the company has only grown in strength and it’s today partners with Amazon and Walmart. Consequently, he attained his goals, and 2020 ended by being the company's best year yet.
Wotzel can be followed on Facebook and Instagram.
In addition to running Wotzel, he is focusing on commencing a real estate journey. His recent move to Tampa is already working in favor of his business. So far, he has met several self-starters like himself, many of whom he considers role models. He acknowledges it might be a tedious path but he believes nothing is insurmountable for a determined heart.
Due to his poor background, Ismael is committed to giving back to the community as much as he can. While still a student, he co-founded YCPN (Young Congolese Professional Network). The YCPN is an international non-profit organization that helps young Congolese nationals contribute to the economic and social development of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Growing up as he did, he feels an attachment to this project that is particularly aimed at assisting hard-working people who have limited opportunities.
To foreigners like him, Ismael’s advice is to never give up on their dreams. Chasing one’s dreams is not negotiable if one wants to succeed In addition to personal determination, he also urges people to seek help when they need it. As his experience shows, the right mentorship can transform one’s entire life.
Finally, to other self-starters, Ismael points out that challenges will always arise. Regardless of where one is from, the fact is that at least 90% of startups fail. While that can seem daunting, he wants every aspiring entrepreneur to remember that the best knowledge in life is experience. Whether the business fails or succeeds, the lesson one learns will be valuable for future endeavors.
This content comes from KT Engage, the brand marketing unit of Khaleej Times.