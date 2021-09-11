InsuranceMarket.ae announces novel myRewards programme
Whilst we’ve always provided great value to our customers, we’re always looking to deepen and develop our discount offering
One of the UAE’s largest and leading insurance providers, InsuranceMarket.ae is excited to announce the launch of its innovative myRewards programme. Already famous for its great insurance deals, InsuranceMarket.ae also offers its customers access to a range of exclusive discounted products and services worth in excess of Dh8,000 available through its network of more than 80 strategic partners.
Previously provided through electronic vouchers, the launch of the myRewards programme gives customers the chance to view the vast array of valued-added offers available online through a dedicated, easy to use portal where they can search and sort those that are of particular appeal by type and provider.
And with leading household names like Namshi, Noon, NMC, Cafu, elGrocer, BookMyShow, and Kalyan Jewellers, amongst others, offering great savings from salon services to shopping, homeware to healthcare, entertainment to electronics, there’s something to suit everyone.
Talking about the launch, Avinash Babur, CEO, commented “We’re delighted to be able to introduce to our customer proposition.
Whilst we’ve always provided great value to our customers, we’re always looking to deepen and develop our discount offering. Our team have been working tirelessly to put together an impressive range of added extras that mean that when you become an InsuranceMarket.ae customer, you just keep saving, and having all those great offers in one online portal means you save time too.
myRewards is just another great example of how InsuranceMarket.ae is leading the market.”
