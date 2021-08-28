Indonesian food and shopping at focus in LuLu

The LuLu Group has five hypermarkets and a major sourcing office in Indonesia

An amazing range of Indonesian products are being promoted at LuLu Hypermarket’s ‘Proudly from Indonesia’ festival that was recently inaugurated by Husin Bagis, Indonesia Ambassador to the UAE, in the presence of Ashraf Ali M A, executive director of LuLu Group, at the LuLu Hypermarket at Mushrif Mall in Abu Dhabi.

The promotion will run until September 1, 2021 at all the LuLu hypermarkets in the UAE and shoppers can pick up some of the best quality of products — from tuna to pineapple and coffee in easy-to-use processed form to sports drinks, popular biscuits, chocolate, wafers, candy and even high-quality copy paper for office use since Indonesia is well-known for its paper industry.

In addition, there are also great deals on some top food and consumer brands made in Indonesia such as Nescafé and Nabisco crackers, which are globally popular. There are also a selection of Indonesian manufactured cosmetics and beauty care products.

“This month, we celebrate our 76th Independence Day, and we thank LuLu for their continuous support to Indonesia, a country which is rich in tradition and tourism,” said Ambassador Bagis.

The LuLu Group has five hypermarkets and a major sourcing office in Indonesia. There are plans for further investment in the retail and food sectors, including setting up 15 hypermarkets and a state-of-the-art logistics centre in the next three years.