Indonesian food and shopping at focus in LuLu
The LuLu Group has five hypermarkets and a major sourcing office in Indonesia
An amazing range of Indonesian products are being promoted at LuLu Hypermarket’s ‘Proudly from Indonesia’ festival that was recently inaugurated by Husin Bagis, Indonesia Ambassador to the UAE, in the presence of Ashraf Ali M A, executive director of LuLu Group, at the LuLu Hypermarket at Mushrif Mall in Abu Dhabi.
The promotion will run until September 1, 2021 at all the LuLu hypermarkets in the UAE and shoppers can pick up some of the best quality of products — from tuna to pineapple and coffee in easy-to-use processed form to sports drinks, popular biscuits, chocolate, wafers, candy and even high-quality copy paper for office use since Indonesia is well-known for its paper industry.
In addition, there are also great deals on some top food and consumer brands made in Indonesia such as Nescafé and Nabisco crackers, which are globally popular. There are also a selection of Indonesian manufactured cosmetics and beauty care products.
“This month, we celebrate our 76th Independence Day, and we thank LuLu for their continuous support to Indonesia, a country which is rich in tradition and tourism,” said Ambassador Bagis.
The LuLu Group has five hypermarkets and a major sourcing office in Indonesia. There are plans for further investment in the retail and food sectors, including setting up 15 hypermarkets and a state-of-the-art logistics centre in the next three years.
-
KT Network
Charles & Keith unveils new Fall Collection
The eye-catching chain strap makes it the perfect versatile bag for the modern and fashion-forward women.
READ MORE
-
KT Network
Al-Futtaim Ikea unveils biggest home collection
"The new launch for this season comes off the back of us celebrating... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Xpressions Style celebrates Emirati Women's Day
Xpressions Style makes sure that all the products sold under its... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Let your teeth shine
How Effective Is the Hollywood Smile Teeth Whitening READ MORE
-
News
Afghan evacuees in UAE recall horror as they fled ...
The families are currently in the Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Up to Dh250,000 fine for schools violating...
Adek has conducted more than 200 compliance inspection visits to... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed meets Emir of Qatar at regional...
The summit is being co-hosted by Iraq and France with the aim of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: PIA starts flights to, from Ras Al Khaimah
The airline has been increasing operational capacity since entry... READ MORE
News
Revealed: 14 Dubai locations where rents are rising
27 August 2021
News
UAE: 85% of staff at Sheikh Mohammed’s office are women
27 August 2021
News
UAE strongly condemns Kabul airport attack
27 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school