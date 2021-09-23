Indian entrepreneur, Mohammed Rashid Khan is looking forward to flourish in the business industry

This multi-faceted millennial entrepreneur from Gujarat, India spreads his wings of success across multiple domains in the business world

A close look around us will give up an opportunity to deep dive into a world filled with massively talented people. There is no scarcity in talent which is an abundance across different sectors of the economy. With the world experiencing great levels of digital transformation, the genre of new set of budding entrepreneurs too have raised the bar in order to ensure a constant flurry of new products, ideas, strategies, services and much more. We met one such rising millennial entrepreneur making his stand firm in the UAE and now also across the globe— Mohammed Rashid Khan.

Khan is an emerging name, figure and an ace entrepreneur wide spreading his business ventures and operations in different sectors and domains of the economy. Born in Gujarat, Khan finished his schooling from Indian School, Bahrain. Being inclined towards the huge entrepreneurial world, Mohammed Rashid Khan too wanted to flourish like others and make a special place and niche for himself in the business world. Being extremely passionate and driven more by the task rather than money, he started to chase excellence in each endeavor he pursued. Today the humongous growth and potential that Khan enabled for himself has made him to make a mark in various verticals of businesses which includes entertainment, real estate, petroleum, fashion, F&B, and crypto currency as well.

Khan has swiftly become a well-known public figure. He has been invited to many events in and around the UAE. Recently he was invited as a chief guest at Souk Al Marfa for one of the biggest super car show in Dubai having 270 super cars. Khan also got an opportunity to be the face of the supercar’s event that took place earlier in April. He also gained more respect and recognition when he raised the Indian Flag at the Dubai Sky Dive to pay a tribute, recognise the efforts and salute the Covid-19 frontline warriors. With global aspirations in mind, Khan wants to fly high outstretching his presence in every nook and corner of the world.

