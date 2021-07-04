Indian Ambassador visits Al Maya Supermarket

Indian Ambassador Pavan Kapoor lauds Al Maya's efforts in promoting Indian FMCG products

Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Pavan Kapoor, visited Al Maya Supermarket in Dubai last month. Kamal Vachani, group director and partner at Al Maya Group, welcomed the Indian Ambassador.

India is one of the leading trading partners of the UAE and there is huge potential to enhance economic relations between the two countries.

As stated by Vachani, the group will support brands originating from India. The ambassador appreciated the efforts of Al Maya in promoting Indian products in the UAE.

Vachani informed the ambassador that Al Maya Group has a well-structured distribution network across the GCC region, representing renowned multinational and regional brands.

The notable brands originating from India in its portfolio are India Gate Basmati Rice, India Gate's health range such as brown rice, quinoa, chia seeds etc., Nurjahan rice, Society tea, MTR range, Gowardhan ghee and Paneer, Kohinoor paneer, Pillsbury flour, Aeroplane pickles, Bikano, RRO mustard oil etc.

The group's vision is to be "the most admired FMCG distribution company in the GCC region." The emphasis is on achieving FMCG distribution service excellence through integration of modern information technology, innovative business solutions by continuous development of manpower capabilities and infrastructure of the company.

The company has invested substantially in infrastructure development by setting up state-of-the art warehousing facilities in the GCC region including UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain, ensuring timely delivery of goods to its customers across the region. The facilities comply with international food safety management standards and are accredited with various certifications such as HACCP and ISO 22000 (2005). It has a dedicated and experienced team to cater to the needs of the customers within the specified time period. The company has also invested substantially in Information Technology by employing the latest mobile sales force automation (mSFA) system and merchandising solution for its sales and merchandising team.

The key pillars of its distribution capabilities are: financial strength, world class infrastructure, representation of multinational brands, long-standing business relationship with its trade channel partners and most importantly well-experienced, loyal and dedicated team of professionals. It has a well-defined route to market approach covering all channels across the region such as modern trade, co-operatives, traditional trade, petrol station and food service channels.

In order to provide world class food and non-food products to its customers, it has recently launched several new brands in different categories.

The group prides itself on its achievements and has firm plans to grow the business in the coming period under the able guidance of its leadership team. Over the years, Al Maya FMCG Distribution has been recognised as a preferred and trusted business partner by its associates.

The UAE-based business conglomerate has more than 50 supermarkets in GCC countries in addition to other businesses.

Vachani thanked the ambassador for visiting Al Maya Supermarket, and assured his full support to the Al Maya Group for importing more F&B goods from India.