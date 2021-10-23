Imdaad aids clean-up after cyclone in Oman
The group’s Imdaad Al Batinah business division is based within one of the most badly affected areas
Imdaad, a Dubai-based group of companies that provides integrated, sustainable facilities management services, is playing a major part in the ongoing clean-up operations in the aftermath of Cyclone Shaheen in Oman.
The company has mobilised personnel and equipment in support of efforts to assist communities affected by the storm, which caused extensive damage to homes and infrastructure in Batinah region.
The group’s Imdaad Al Batinah business division is based within one of the most badly affected areas. Despite the challenges posed by the storm at its facilities and labour accommodation in Khabourah, the company was quick to lend support to local relief and clean-up efforts in the aftermath of the event.
Jamal Abdulla Lootah, group CEO of lmdaad, said: “We are grateful to be in a position to assist with the clean-up efforts in the aftermath of Cyclone Shaheen, which caused unprecedented damage across several areas.
We have extended our full support to the local authorities and will continue to assist with restoring normality as quickly as possible in any way we can.”
