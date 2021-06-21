i12WRK organises workshop for job seekers in the UAE

i12WRK, a leading job portal in the UAE, has initiated a unique series of 'The Jobs Talk by Sohaib Hasan' to support aspiring job seekers by sharing market information, job tips and strategies to find employment in the UAE

The volatile job market is the trending topic of discussion around the world at the moment. As the pandemic continues to take on newer forms, the job market is even reshaping and adapting to what we now know as the new normal.

While this transition is underway, job seekers are also acclimatising and seeking guidance to get ahead of the competition and stay in the game. Fortunately, for most job seekers in the UAE, the market is headed to normalcy and we can see the improvement in the number of jobs posted on the i12WRK platform and others alike. To further propel the condition of life and work of job seekers in the UAE, i12WRK partnered with Sohaib Hasan, one of the most successful youth influencers and career advisors in Dubai, to showcase experts with the latest trends, demands, and practices of industries through organised events.

Recently, in the second live session of the 'Jobs Talk hosted by Sohaib', job seekers were amongst the live audience and given the opportunity to present their questions to market experts on the panel.

The panel included Christopher Cornwall, the co-founder and managing partner at Mark Williams Recruitment. Meenaz Syed, a well-established tech recruiter, and Valencia Fernandes associate CIPD, another engrained GCC recruiter.

They each tackled some very interesting topics raised by the audience leaving them a little more confident than they were in handling their quest for their next best opportunity. Syed raised some valuable points in strategising job searches and being persistent.

She also highlighted the importance of the right keywords in the resumé and how well-drafted resumés leave an impact on recruiters.

Cornwall's inputs targeted trends in the market, stating that most organisations today combine multiple profiles into single roles, preparing themselves to be more lean and agile to meet market trends.

Fernandes' contribution was vital in motivating the audience to think differently, redirect their job search to more positive outcomes, and suggest unique ways to get noticed and reach the top of the recruiter's shortlist.

Overall, the informative session left the audience wanting more and energised to embark on their journey to landing their dream jobs.

