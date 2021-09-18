Huriya Private launches foundation
Dubai continues to be the land of opportunity for new businesses and entrepreneurs.
Dubai-based Huriya Private has launched a new global non-profit charitable foundation, The Huriya Private Foundation, in July. The launch of the Huriya Private Foundation is the latest initiative from the Huriya Group, an award-winning immigration and corporate structuring firm with headquarters in Dubai.
The charitable focus of the foundation is education, specifically to assist with the education of children, and to make a difference in the lives of communities in the Middle East and Asia. The foundation will initially work with Dubai Cares, the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women, and the Christina Noble Children’s Foundation. It has already raised Dh500,000 from its own budget, along with contributions from employees and partners.
According to the World Bank statistics of 2021, a staggering 365 million children live in extreme poverty. The Huriya Private Foundation will directly allocate funds to enable some of these children to have access to quality education and skills development.
“We want to lead by example. Dubai continues to be the land of opportunity for new businesses and entrepreneurs. Our business plan from, day one, was to establish a charity in our second year of operation, and we are so happy to have achieved this. Our first project with Dubai Cares, will build a new school in Nepal.
Our second project will be a scholarship programme with The Cherie Blair Foundation for Women, supporting women entrepreneurs and their development globally. Both projects are fully funded and paid, and more will follow. This is just the beginning,” said John Hanafin, CEO and founder of Huriya Private.
Anyone can volunteer to help with the Huriya Private Foundation, to work with the needy in their community or country, or indeed can assist with the regular events and activities in Dubai.
-
KT Network
Huriya Private launches foundation
Dubai continues to be the land of opportunity for new businesses and entrepreneurs.
READ MORE
-
KT Network
Honor hub now open in Dubai
The facility will be dedicated for the regional market to develop intelligent terminal product sales business.
READ MORE
-
KT Network
Read the face behind the mask
Dr Dhananjay (Jay) Datar is the chairman and managing director of Al... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Century Financial leadership granted the UAE...
Krishen is the visionary chairman and CEO of UAE-based Century... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi: No wristband required for travellers...
The decision will go into effect from Sunday, September 19 READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Abu Dhabi cancels pre-entry testing...
The decision follows the announcement of a decreased Covid-19... READ MORE
-
Sports
New Zealand Cricket silent on security threat...
In a brief public statement, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US recommends Covid boosters for people 65 and...
Medical experts also want health care workers and people at high risk ... READ MORE
Cricket
IPL 2021: Ticket prices announced as fans return to UAE stadiums
17 September 2021
News
iPhone 13 in UAE for as low as Dh125, pre-orders open
17 September 2021
World
Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies at 92
17 September 2021
News
UAE: Meet the five Malayalam actors who received the Golden Visa
17 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE doctors explain how Covid vaccination reduces stress
17 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies
4 votes | 15 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Why people with diabetes develop severe Covid-19