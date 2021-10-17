How to nurture a winning mentality amidst adversities: Erik Roberto explains

The true measure of an individual is not what they've achieved in life but the obstacles and difficulties they had to endure and overcome to get there. Nothing good in life comes easy, and if something is worth having, you should be willing to battle any odds, sharpen your wits, and walk through the fires of adversity to claim it. Having the strength of your convictions and the willingness to back yourself every time, all of the time, is an enviable trait and something that entrepreneur and master Barber Erik Roberto spent a long time nurturing and cultivating.

"Self-belief is integral to developing a winning mentality," explained Roberto. "I see opportunity as a slightly ajar door. It is not fully open, and you do not know what is on the other side, but you have to possess the courage and faith to simply go for it and kick it down. If you believe with every ounce of your being that you have what it takes to deal with anything on the other side of that door, then you've already got the sort of winning mentality that’ll stand you in good stead amidst adversities."

The American dream is alive and well in the man from San Pedro De Macoris in the Dominican Republic. Roberto exudes confidence and positivity, and this strength of character saw him leave his native homeland to follow his dream and set up his barbershop in New York City. Erik Barbershop became one of the most renowned hair salons in his adopted city. Still, not one to rest on his laurels and perpetually striving to test himself further, Roberto became the first barber to branch into the groundbreaking world of scalp micropigmentation (SMP). He is the co-founder of 'Gerow Hair Ink', one of the leading SMP clinics in the world, located in the heart of Manhattan. Following its incredible success in Manhattan, Gerow Hair Ink has also opened up branches across Pennsylvania, Texas, and California. Roberto has been recognised as a global leader in the art of SMP and a pioneer for those following in his footsteps. In 2019, Roberto was awarded for being the best practitioner of skin micropigmentation in the United States. Moreover, he and Jonathan Gerow, the other co-founder of Gerow Hair Ink, often travel the world at the request of other providers seeking to receive their training. Roberto credits his winning mentality for all the success and laurels he has enjoyed to date.

He further explained, "The road from there to here was not easy, but it was rewarding. I have discovered a lot about myself along the way, and looking back, I relish every unexpected twist and turn because it made me a better person. Through it all, my anchor and compass were having a winning mentality and never accepting defeat as a viable option. With every adversity overcome, that winning mentality got a little stronger. It's like a muscle, and so, I urge everyone to flex theirs whenever they have an opportunity because it can make a huge difference to their life."