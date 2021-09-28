How to grow your client base

Running your own business can be stressful, but actually, getting clients to keep your business afloat? That can be one of the most challenging and anxiety-inducing struggles for a business owner. In today's post, Juris Bruvers is sharing four in-depth strategies that will — hands-down — help you get more clients for your service-based business.

Network online and offline

The most crucial step is to reach fresh clients. Bruvers implies: ''Instead of sitting behind the computer all week, plan to go to a meetup or a conference, where your prospective clients may be mingling. Online networking is essential as well." Complete a LinkedIn profile with up-to-date information and work samples. Import your contacts and connect with as many people in your network as possible. He suggests that just like going to meetups or conferences that your prospective clients attend, join LinkedIn groups where they post. Answer questions, offer help, post valuable content, and you'll not only grow your connections but might also land a new gig.

Always offer advice and help

A long-term strategy to bring in new clients is to help people connected to your prospective clients. Offer ideas, intros, feedback, thoughts or help them in any way possible with their business challenges. This is different from following up with your network mentioned earlier because it's an ongoing process. With this strategy, you might not close a client or get referrals immediately, but it's a proven tactic to build relationships and win new business over time.

Offer discounts and incentives for new customers only

Bruvers cannot stress enough on introductory offers, such as a two-week course at your karate studio for $100, which can lure curious customers in your door by providing a low-risk way to try your products or services. Track which customers redeem the special offer, then target them with a marketing message that encourages them to keep buying from you.

Build an active social media presence

And of course, the big one — social media builds trust and expands your reach. The key here is also to be a normal human being — not a salesperson. Sprinkle your business into your usual posts, sharing behind-the-scenes snippets whenever you can. "Your clients want to do business with real people and providing your life, coupled with your business, will grow a special kind of trust that will encourage them to work with you," Bruvers concluded.

