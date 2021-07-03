Honor’s next flagship phone to have Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 Plus

The company released a statement saying the upcoming Magic3 series will feature the new flagship chipset

At the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus launch, Honor announced that it would soon launch a phone with the new flagship chipset. The company’s president of Product Line, Fang Fei, released a statement saying that the upcoming Magic3 series will feature the new flagship chipset. This latest news is just one of the many milestones Honor has achieved since November last year. Forging strong partnerships with leading tech companies like Qualcomm and Google is one of the most important goals that the brand has achieved.

Fei said: “We’re delighted to see the collaboration between Honor and Qualcomm Technologies take another step forward. The game-changing advancements we see in the new Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G Mobile Platform make it a perfect fit for Honor’s upcoming Magic3 series flagship.”

“The platform’s industry-leading performance and gains in AI give us the flexibility to create a mobile experience that will fulfill the needs of even the most demanding users. Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies will allow us to deliver best-in-class experience in the Magic series, which sets new industry standards for flagship innovation, and we can’t wait for everyone to try it out in person,” she added.

After splitting away from Huawei late last year, Honor launched its first smartphone series last month. The Honor 50 series was the first to feature Qualcomm’s latest mid-range chipset — the Snapdragon 778G. Now, the company is gearing up to launch the Honor Magic3 series, which will feature the new Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset.

The Snapdragon 888 Plus is an updated version of last year’s Snapdragon 888, which promises 20 per cent performance improvements. The SoC features a boosted Kryo 680 prime core clocked at up to 3.o GHz and 6th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine with up to 32 TOPS AI performance. The chipset packs the Snapdragon X60 5G modem-RF system, and is armed with the full arsenal of Snapdragon Elite Gaming features.