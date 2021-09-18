Honor hub now open in Dubai

The facility will be dedicated for the regional market to develop intelligent terminal product sales business.

Leading global provider of intelligent devices, Honor announced the opening of Honor Dubai hub located in Dubai Airport Free Zone (Dafza), the first distribution centre to be established in the Middle East by the company. The facility will be dedicated for the regional market to develop intelligent terminal product sales business.

The new warehouse will enable Honor to swiftly deliver its complete portfolio of intelligent products to users from a closer and more convenient location. Moreover, it will help in strengthening the company’s distribution network and the availability of Honor ’s cutting-edge products across the Middle East and Africa.

It’s expected that the newly established distribution centre will cover around 60 per cent of finished products deliveries across the Middle East and Africa region. The Honor Dubai hub comes as part of Honor’s unwavering commitment to foster new and better ways to build an efficient, agile, and low-cost supply chain with its partners.