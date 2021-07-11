Home Style's bespoke furniture
Home Style follows a unique recipe for designing its furniture
Leading furniture company Home Style is on a mission to go bespoke, adding another feather to its cap. Helping customers express their very own stories through their homes, the Home Style team is a passionate one, making sure the brand’s products match the style and persona of its customers. To this end, the company provides many customisation options that are available at its local manufacturing house.
Home Style follows a unique recipe for designing its furniture — trendy style, durable materials, soothing colours, relaxing comfort and affordability. The whole process from making frames to crafting upholstery is completed at its own manufacturing house, giving the brand a competitive edge in the market.
From a broad range of fabric options and an array of home furnishing alternatives, to curating their customers’ dream home with an expert team, Home Style has it all under one roof.
The team has been trained to carefully listen to customers’ needs and execute design requests with impressive and striking results.
With the Covid-19 pandemic, Home Style, like many other brands, moved aggressively
online, revamped its website www.homestyleuae.com and launched its app HomeStyleUAE, to make itself more accessible to customers.
-
KT Network
Home Style's bespoke furniture
Home Style follows a unique recipe for designing its furniture READ MORE
-
KT Network
Learning is the best earning
When I started my career in Dubai, I was merely a 12th standard... READ MORE
-
KT Network
CosmeSurge Jumeirah Hospital caters to 16,000...
In its first year of operations, CosmeSurge Jumeirah Hospital... READ MORE
-
KT Network
The City School International to offer new...
AS/A level programmes in business, science and B-tech including... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Baby stable after almost drowning in bathtub
She was rushed to the hospital. READ MORE
-
News
6-day Eid Al Adha break: Residents plan holidays
Residents plan to make the most of the long break. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Covid vaccine: Sputnik V "90% effective" against...
Viral vector and mRNA shots provide enough security against the new... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,518 cases, 1,490 recoveries, 6...
Over 60.5 million tests have been conducted across the country to... READ MORE
News
Eid Al Adha: UAE announces four-day holiday
11 July 2021
News
Dubai: Family mourns boxer found dead on beach
10 July 2021
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light