Home Style's bespoke furniture

Home Style follows a unique recipe for designing its furniture

Leading furniture company Home Style is on a mission to go bespoke, adding another feather to its cap. Helping customers express their very own stories through their homes, the Home Style team is a passionate one, making sure the brand’s products match the style and persona of its customers. To this end, the company provides many customisation options that are available at its local manufacturing house.

Home Style follows a unique recipe for designing its furniture — trendy style, durable materials, soothing colours, relaxing comfort and affordability. The whole process from making frames to crafting upholstery is completed at its own manufacturing house, giving the brand a competitive edge in the market.

From a broad range of fabric options and an array of home furnishing alternatives, to curating their customers’ dream home with an expert team, Home Style has it all under one roof.

The team has been trained to carefully listen to customers’ needs and execute design requests with impressive and striking results.

With the Covid-19 pandemic, Home Style, like many other brands, moved aggressively

online, revamped its website www.homestyleuae.com and launched its app HomeStyleUAE, to make itself more accessible to customers.