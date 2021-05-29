Hive Furniture Show to make debut

The show is set to feature over 55 exhibitors from the UAE, Turkey, Malaysia, and the USA

Hive Furniture Show, an event dedicated to big-box retailers and wholesale traders, will take place at Festival Arena Dubai from June 1-3.

The show is set to feature over 55 exhibitors from the UAE, Turkey, Malaysia, and the USA, who will showcase their 2021 collection, which includes living rooms, dining areas, bedrooms and children's furniture.

While the GCC region witnessed a 25 per cent increase in big-box retail during the Covid-19 pandemic due to increased consumer spending, retailers failed to launch new collections. Hive touts itself as the first furniture show to cater to big-box retailers in the past 18 months, a move that has been welcomed by exhibitors globally.

Commenting on the launch, Gautam Mulani, co-founder of Hive Furniture Show, said: "After conducting a successful roadshow last year to test the waters and explore the potential of this growing category in the region, we are pleased to host our mega show this year, which generated huge interest from exhibitors that are eager to showcase their latest collections after not being able to do so for the past year and a half due to the pandemic and its repercussions.

"We are confident that this show will cater to what customers need as it specifically focuses on big-box retailers."

"We feel blessed to live in a city like Dubai, where its wise leadership and government initiatives helped the economy recover faster and started opening up to the world faster than most countries. This resulted in international exhibitors' confidence and interest in taking part in Hive to showcase their carefully curated collections based on the needs and preferences of customers from across the region. This show is a testament to the great potential that the furniture industry possesses and we are pleased to cater to the growing demand for quality furniture for big-box retailers." added Manish Bhatia, co-founder of Hive Furniture Show.