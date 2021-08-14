Heriot-Watt University to hold enrolment week for new academic year

The Student Services team will be present at all times to guide students and their families on how to enrol as well as complete their course registration.

Heriot-Watt University will be holding its Enrolment Week starting on Sunday, August 15, to August 19 at its campus at Dubai Knowledge Park.

Aimed at creating a hassle-free joining experience for those joining the university in the new academic year, students can take advantage of this initative to complete all critical first steps towards beginning their higher education.

Michael Lawson, regional director for recruitment at Heriot-Watt University Dubai, said: “Enrolment Week is a brand-new initiative that we have put in place before the start of the new academic year.

We believe new students will benefit greatly from it, as it will give them a chance to complete all formalities ahead of induction and integrate smoothly and easily into University life, which is a big part of academic success.

Through Enrolment Week, we hope to set students up for the best possible university experience, whilst adhering to all Covid-19 guidelines.”

During the course of Enrolment Week, parents, students and working professionals will be invited to update their applications and receive unconditional offers as applicable.

The Student Services team will be present at all times to guide students and their families on how to enrol as well as complete their course registration. All proceedings will be conducted in a socially distanced manner, and all visitors will receive dedicated time slots, keeping in mind Covid-19 protocols.

The launch of Enrolment Week is part of the many initiatives undertaken by Heriot-Watt University Dubai to make the admissions process more flexible in light of the pandemic-related constraints.

Others include the introduction of Covid-19 relief scholarships for students whose families may have been impacted by the pandemic, making admissions decisions based on school assessed grades, and hosting hybrid admissions events.