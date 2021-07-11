KT Network
Heriot-Watt lauds students’ Golden Visas

Filed on July 11, 2021

We warmly welcome the news of the UAE government granting Golden Residency to outstanding high school and university graduates along with their familie


Earlier this week, the UAE announced granting the 10-year ‘Golden Visa’ to bright high school students.

Professor Ammar Kaka, provost and vice principal of Heriot-Watt University Dubai, commented, “We warmly welcome the news of the UAE government granting Golden Residency to outstanding high school and university graduates along with their families. The move will help attract and retain the brightest brains, spur even greater contributions to the economy and boost nation-building efforts. Heriot-Watt University Dubai currently has close to 4,000 students, and we look forward to some of them being granted the reputed residencies.”




