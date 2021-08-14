HACKcellence Fest to be organised by ISD Global

Hackathons are happening all over and all the time

ISD Global is organising HACKellence Fest the first-of-its-kind awareness for students brought to fruition by ISD Global. Students from the Middle East, the Levant, Africa and the Indian Subcontinent are encouraged to ‘Dream and Dare’ in the festival that is established to discover solutions that can solve real-life problems of the day. Register by August 19 to be a part of the fest.

Santosh Varghese, vice-president of Toshiba Gulf FZE, said: “To facilitate and harness the vast potential within the student community, ISD Global in conjunction with Toshiba and Kioxia is pioneering a first of its kind HACKcellence Fest in association with Middlesex University, Dubai, where students are encouraged and mentored to find hacks and solutions that will solve real-life problems that humanity is grappling with.

Hackathons are happening all over and all the time. Our endeavour with the HACKCellence Fest is to ensure that game-changing hacks and ideas find appropriate competent suitors, get the encouragement and the mentoring/guidance, the financial and management wherewithal to bring their solutions to the real world.

In that respect, the HACKcellence Fest is an end-to- end platform that begins with the generation of a stack of hacks or ideas and find them getting their due place and recognition in the market/s that need them.”