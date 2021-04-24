Grand Stores unveils Samsonite 'Magnum Eco' sustainable luggage collection on Earth Day

Grand Stores, one of the leading distributors and retailers of many major global brands in the UAE has unveiled Magnum Eco - a durable, lightweight luggage collection from Samsonite that entwines the innovative advancements of recycled material RecyclexTM. In time for Earth Day, this launch marks a major innovation breakthrough in the luggage industry that takes Samsonite a step further on its responsible journey to becoming the world's most sustainable lifestyle and travel luggage company.

RecyclexTM is the recycled material technology that is applied to the complete Magnum Eco collection. The exterior shell uses recycled polypropylene and the inside fabric of each suitcase is made from recycled PET bottles. Impressively, the large Magnum Eco suitcases use recycled plastic waste equivalent to 483 yoghurt cups and 14 plastic bottles. Whist boasting an impressive use of eco-friendly materials, the Magnum Eco collection does not sway away from quality or strength as it continues to uphold the uncompromising reliability and durability that is built into Samsonite's core DNA.

Strength and sustainability aside, Magnum Eco also boasts lightweight and impact-resistant qualities. Designed, engineered and manufactured in Europe, the suitcase has been through all the rigorous strength tests that Samsonite is well known for and is amongst the lightest in its category. In its sleek and contemporary design, the Magnum Eco collection offers five desirable colour options, each inspired by nature. The suitcase also comes in four convenient sizes offering solutions for both short-haul trips and long-duration journeys. Featuring an easy to use three-point locking system with integrated TSA function, smooth-rolling double wheels, top and side carry handles, bottom grip on check-in sizes and an integrated ID tag, the new Magnum Eco is PVC free, assuring a hearty and hassle-free travel experience.



As a brand committed to sustainability, travellers can expect a responsible journey with Samsonite products. Samsonite's 'Our Responsible Journey' strategy focuses on designing products that last, committing to a reduction in the company's impact on the planet and engaging with people, partners and communities.

The new Magnum Eco suitcase collection is the fruit of several years of research and development and close collaboration with Quality Circular Polymers (QCP), the high standards plastic recycling joint venture of SUEZ and LyondellBasell. "Over the 111 years of history, Samsonite has been resolutely focused on innovation, design, and has been an industry leader in the use of new materials. Magnum Eco is our further proof to pioneering new solutions for the decades to come helping travellers' journey further, with even lighter, stronger and more sustainable products," said Paul Melkebeke - Samsonite president Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

"By embarking on recycling, renewing and reusing, we contribute towards the protection of our own environment keeping the delicate ecosystems of our planet in balance. Being the world leader of the travel luggage industry, Samsonite has always been a respectable brand miles ahead in its quality and durability. The launch of the new Magnum Eco brings together style, sophistication and sustainability, making Samsonite one of the most efficient and eco-friendly brands in this domain. As the sole distribution partner, Grand Stores remains committed to the core values of innovation and sustainability upheld by Samsonite and will continue to work together on all fronts to further strengthen our presence in the UAE market." said Dr Omar Ghanayem - commercial director of Grand Stores.