Grab Noon Daily’s Big Grocery Sale

The brand is offering mega bundles up for grabs for shoppers in Riyadh, Jeddah, and KSA.

Prepping for the cooler months just got easier with noon Daily, noon.com’s dedicated grocery platform, and its Big Grocery Sale. Customers in Saudi Arabia and the UAE can now stock their carts to the brim at a bargain, with household essentials, pantry staples, fresh produce, and much more at record low prices. The brand is offering mega bundles up for grabs for shoppers in Riyadh, Jeddah, and KSA.

With same-day delivery available to customers and next-day delivery as a standard (free for orders over Dh30), a huge selection of products from fresh fruit & vegetables, household essentials, meat, dairy, bread & bakery, frozen food, baby food, and more is up for grabs and just a click away on noon’s grocery platform.

Shop the giant range of deals on offer in KSA and the UAE via the noon app using the daily button at the top.