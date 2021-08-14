Gemstone Jewellery Fest at Malabar Gold & Diamonds

Leading global jewellery retailer Malabar Gold & Diamonds launched the Gemstone Jewellery Festival across its showrooms in the GCC, Singapore and the US on August 11. The festival showcases a dazzling jewellery collection with stunning pieces crafted in gold that perfectly captures the essence of every occasion.

The Era collection, exquisitely crafted in 22K gold, is inspired by the cultural heritage of India and features the magnificence of uncut diamonds and precious gems, symbolising royalty and sheer brilliance, while Precia is a fine assortment of jewellery featuring emeralds, rubies and sapphires, beautifully handcrafted in 22k gold.

As part of the festival, a whole new collection of jewellery, ranging from bangles to necklaces, have been curated within the Era and Precia collections, incorporating latest design trends to suit the varied interests of customers.

These are accessible across all stores of Malabar Gold & Diamonds and come with the added assurance of a transparent and detailed price tag and quality certification.

As part of the Malabar Promise, the brand also offers free lifetime maintenance at over 260 showrooms across 10 countries and guaranteed buyback on gold and diamond jewellery.

Another highlight of the festival is that customers can avail zero deduction facility on gold exchange against any gemstone jewellery.

Customers can also take advantage of the ‘Easy Payment Plans’ in association with various leading banks through which they can convert their jewellery purchase into flexible payment options for up to 12 instalments with zero interest.