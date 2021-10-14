G7 CR Technologies to launch STAB programme for ISVs at GITEX Global 2021

G7 CR Technologies MEA LLC- the leading cloud managed service provider, announced the launch of its STAB programme (sales, technical and business enablement) for independent software vendor (ISV) in the MEA region. The programme will provide for ISV’s benefits of up to $25,000 and will also focus on offering strategic support in sales enablement, tech enablement, and business enablement. The programme is being launched at the annual technology event, GITEX Global starting from 17th Oct till 21st Oct at Dubai World Trade Centre. Prospective ISVs can visit the Microsoft booth number H7-D1 at ISV recruit desk and apply for G7 CR Technologies’ STAB programme.

Being a leader in cloud service in Asia and rapidly expanding globally, the STAB programme will help in leveraging G7 CR’s existing channels and markets to increase the go-to-market strategy for ISVs. The programme will also offer valuable resources for driving new revenue opportunities, developing strategies for marketing, selling and lead capture as well as building differentiated and longer- term engagements.

As an independent software vendor (ISV) providing software as a service (SaaS), one needs secure, scalable, enterprise-grade infrastructure to host the services and manage the tenants. Apart from the host of offerings, the STAB programme will provide ISVs a premium modernise support to host from single tenant to multi-tenant SaaS applications on cloud, thus making them more economically and technologically feasible.

ISV’s having products with great market potential with unique value proposition seeking to expand markets are eligible to apply for the programme. They can visit the Microsoft boot at GITEX Global and meet the programme owners from both Microsoft and G7 CR Technologies for an in-person discussion on the specifics of the programme and register themselves. Additionally, they can also register online at https://STAB.g7cr.ae and fill the details, following which a team of experts from G7 CR Technologies will shortlist the eligible ISV’s for this programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Yvonne Chebib, global partner solutions lead, Microsoft UAE, added: “G7 CR Technologies clearly demonstrated that they have both the knowledge and the experience to offer ISVs a path to market benefitting from cloud technologies. The programme will further enable ISVs to optimise their go-to-market strategies, and we look forward to learning about their successes.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Christopher Richard, MD and chief cloud architect, G7 CR Technologies MEA LLC, said: “We are delighted to bring an innovative and specialised programme for ISVs in the region. The spurring rise in cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) offerings has escalated the independent software vendors market globally. At G7 CR we are always trying to offer best services and ensure that organisations benefit from it. With STAB, independent software vendors will receive not only technical but sales and business enablement support. During the pandemic there was a lot of disruption in the market, with this programme we want to help ISVs strategise their business against the pandemic disruption.”

G7 CR Technologies MEA LLC has been recognised globally for its technical capabilities driving cloud success journeys for businesses from industry verticals such as banking, insurance, manufacturing, healthcare, PSUs, education, retail, and IT. The company provides robust end to end managed cloud services along with architectural consulting/advisory service to explore full potential of cloud deployments.