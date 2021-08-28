KT Network
Filed on August 28, 2021
Fursa Consulting has appointed Dr Mahmoud Hesham El Burai as the new board member, and Faiz Afzaluddin as the EVP — Strategy. Fursa Consulting is a DED-licensed corporate consulting firm operating in the UAE since 2014.





