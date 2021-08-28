Fursa Consulting has appointed Dr Mahmoud Hesham El Burai as the new board member, and Faiz Afzaluddin as the EVP — Strategy.

MORE FROM KT Network

KT Network LuLu clients help raise funds for Dubai cares The simple, yet an effective, CSR drive tapped the innate goodwill of Dubai residents by welcoming donations of Dh1 or more at all checkout...



READ MORE

KT Network Caribbean tops 2021 CBI Index for Citizenship by Investment Once again, the Caribbean dominated the 2021 CBI Index securing all five slots with Dominica and St. Kitts and Nevis jointly tied in first...



READ MORE