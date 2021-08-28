Fursa Consulting has appointed Dr Mahmoud Hesham El Burai as the new board member, and Faiz Afzaluddin as the EVP — Strategy.
LuLu clients help raise funds for Dubai cares
The simple, yet an effective, CSR drive tapped the innate goodwill of Dubai residents by welcoming donations of Dh1 or more at all checkout...
Caribbean tops 2021 CBI Index for Citizenship by Investment
Once again, the Caribbean dominated the 2021 CBI Index securing all five slots with Dominica and St. Kitts and Nevis jointly tied in first...
Ajman University holds Open Week
The university also granted 50 per cent discounts for graduates of Ajman University on joining one of selected programmes.
News
Afghan evacuees in UAE recall horror as they fled ...
The families are currently in the Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu...
News
UAE: Up to Dh250,000 fine for schools violating...
Adek has conducted more than 200 compliance inspection visits to...
News
Sheikh Mohammed meets Emir of Qatar at regional...
The summit is being co-hosted by Iraq and France with the aim of...
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: PIA starts flights to, from Ras Al Khaimah
The airline has been increasing operational capacity since entry...
News
Revealed: 14 Dubai locations where rents are rising
27 August 2021
News
UAE: 85% of staff at Sheikh Mohammed’s office are women
27 August 2021
News
UAE strongly condemns Kabul airport attack
27 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school