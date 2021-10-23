Former world champions to star in D4G promotions event
The highly-anticipated card will take place at MotoSpace on Friday November 26, and will be broadcast live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.
Some of the biggest names in the sport will feature when D4G Promotions hold their latest star-studded event in Dubai next month — with Badou Jack, Rocky Fielding, Ohara Davies and Muhammad Waseem all in action.
In the main event, golden contract winner Ohara Davies (22-2, 16 KOs) will face a tough test against hard-hitting Ismael Barroso (23-3-2, 21 KOs) for the WBA Gold super-lightweight title, with the fight also serving as a WBA super-lightweight title eliminator.
Badou Jack (24-3-3, 14 KOs) will make his return, the two-weight world champion will look to begin his quest towards claiming world honours in another division, as he moves up to cruiserweight to take on Johnny Muller (23-9-2, 14 KOs).
Pakistan hero Muhammad Waseem (11-1, 8 KOs) will attempt to earn another world title shot too, with the current IBF number four ranked boxer against former world title challenger Rober Barrera (23-3, 13 KOs).
