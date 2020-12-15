Floward announces arrival in the UAE via Burj Khalifa
Dubai - Floward, an online flowers and gifts delivery platform in the region, has arrived in Dubai with an announcement on the Burj Khalifa on November 19, thus making it its 15th city to expand in the MENA region.
The launch was announced through an elegant in-mall activation in Dubai Mall coupled with a beautiful message that was showcased on the Burj Khalifa, the tallest skyline in the world.
Floward services five of the UAE's biggest cities and is considered the second largest market in the region for fresh-cut flowers with the highest percentage of e-commerce penetration.
Established in 2017 in Kuwait, Floward is a full-fledged e-commerce solution that offers prime fresh-cut flowers, sourced from the best growers and farmers around the world and arranged locally by a team of florists and designers.
Floward also offers cakes, chocolate and perfumes curated by the region's most exciting designers bundled with its flower arrangements and manages the last-mile same-day delivery to ensure the best customer experience.
