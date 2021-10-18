Flawless Diamonds Co:
It may come as a surprise to some, but celebrity endorsements have existed for hundreds of years. Its roots can be traced as far back as the 18th century when a British businessman named Josiah Wedgwood branded one of his tea sets as ‘Queensware’ to signify the elegant design as attributable to Queen Charlotte. With the endorsement of the monarch, Wedgwood’s business became an instant hit.
Leveraging celebrity endorsements for brand building
These days, celebrity endorsements have become the norm. In fact, large corporations like Pepsi, Louis Vuitton, and Nike have all allocated large amounts of money to getting the best and brightest stars to endorse their brands.
This is true even for budding businesses like Flawless Diamonds Co.
Nicholas Flathau, the daring and young owner of the custom jewellery shop, learned that by leveraging celebrity endorsements, one could increase revenue exponentially.
In 2019, following his success in obtaining his own AT&T franchise, Flathau decided to risk it all and create his very own business from scratch. He was impressed by a jeweller from Dallas, Texas who eventually became his mentor after Flathau saw the craftsmanship of his pieces. With the help of his mentor, and his fair share of research, Flathau earned his first million at the young age of 25.
His business flourished. He has been trusted by celebrities who fell in love with his custom jewellery such as Te’a Cooper, NLE Choppa, King Louie, Chatarius “Tutu” Atwell, Cole Bennett and more.
Craftsmanship: More than meets the eye
Celebrity endorsements will surely attract customers, but that doesn’t mean that influencers will always actively affect a consumer’s buying behaviour. A study conducted by researchers from Nanhua University in Taiwan found that celebrity endorsements could indeed affect a customer’s brand awareness, especially if they are credible and trustworthy. However, buying intentions still depend on subjective perceptions and preferences that are not dictated by an idol or personality that endorses the product.
Hence, a business should still focus more on the quality of its product or service rather than just paying celebrities to promote them.
Flawless Diamonds Co. knows this by heart. That’s why craftsmanship, above all, is the name of their game.
“Quality is all we know,” says Flathau. They wouldn’t attract the attention of these celebrities if they did not know how to deliver the best jewellery pieces to each and every one of their clients.
“It’s a struggle starting out because people don’t know who you are, [and have] no respect towards your name until they start seeing your work,” adds Flathau.
Today, Flawless Diamonds Co. is well on its way to being recognised as a premium jewellery company, thanks to its dedication to quality products and its ability to leverage celebrity endorsements as well. Flathau says that any business can achieve this level of success by following in his footsteps and making the right sacrifices at the right time.
-
KT Network
Five top chefs in the UAE named ‘Climate...
In celebration of World Food Day 2021, Upfield and Violife have... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Five social media strategies to wow your audience ...
There are many small businesses, startups and product owners who want ... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Craftsmanship: More than what meets the eye
It may come as a surprise to some, but celebrity endorsements have... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Luxury Timepieces are immune to Trends-Belal Life
Luxury watches are among the most collectible items of 2021.... READ MORE
-
Americas
Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell dies of ...
He was chairman of the military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff under... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: 'Smart pants' to treat knee,...
Through vibration sensors on the wrist that monitor hand movement,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 104 Covid-19 cases, 142 recoveries,...
The new cases were detected through 258,717 additional tests. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Now, apply for your Golden Visa at Gitex...
Officials from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners... READ MORE
News
UAE: Restaurant shut down for flouting food safety rules