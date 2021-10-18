Five social media strategies to wow your audience from Marty Evan Jacobs

There are many small businesses, startups and product owners who want to increase their online presence and gain more customers, but the real solution for them lies in Marty Jacobs’ pocket.

Co-founder of Astra Strategies and Columbia Marketing & Management, he helps small businesses in brand development and social media management. Building a strong social media presence is a crucial step for standing out of the online crowd and being recognisable.

Jacobs has five incredibly useful tips for every business out there regarding creating a strong social media presence and brand awareness, so let’s check them up:

1. Strong content and visuals

It’s obvious that business owners need to grab their customer’s attention, and the most effective way for it is through social media content. Many analytics show that the potential customer needs five seconds to interact with social media posts, so it’s important to post content like flash videos, carousels, animations – to achieve the best end results and grab customers’ attention visually.

2. Engaging is crucial

Being social on social media is probably the most basic and powerful step for every business online. Engaging with potential customers means that the business cares for them, building trust and strong relationships. This is important for increasing the content visibility, causing more likes, comments, shares, and audience growth.

3. Don’t Sell – Help

Pushy selling can disturb the audience on social media and will make them feel bored. Businesses need to focus on posting helpful content for their audiences – content that will make their lives easier for free. Providing the potential customers with valuable information will make the brand look trustworthy and build strong relationships with the audience. It’s always a good idea for businesses to slow down with the selling and don’t be too intrusive. Less is more, so remember that!

4. Represent the brand

Businesses need to feel free to represent themselves on social media and build a strong social media presence. This is crucial because most businesses act as robots on social media and do all the things on automation, with a scheme. Customers will always recognise such situations, so it’s highly recommended to be a human on social media. Thanks to that, the businesses will show their brand personality and keep their values.

5. Consistency is the key

Last but not least, the consistency. No matter how often businesses post on social media, building the strongest social media presence will be most effective when they will do it consistently. Stick to the best posting schedule and make the audience engage when they are online.

All in all, Jacobs’ advises that being social on social media and providing values consistently is the best strategy for building a strong social media presence. He will continue to grow his media firm to help small businesses build their online presence — travelling the world and meeting new people.