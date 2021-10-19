Five qualities of successful people worth emulating as per Garrett Roberts

Super-rich people live a very different lifestyle from the rest of us. While it usually consists of living in a bigger house and having more expensive possessions, rich people also spend their time on things that help them expand their wealth. Garrett Roberts is an expert in helping people grow their money. Here, he shares five habits of super-rich people you should adopt.

Reading

Learning about your industry and the successes of others is how you build upon your wealth. Even when they’ve already grown their company exponentially, the super-rich remain keen to always be learning. “Most successful entrepreneurs don’t read for fun,” said Roberts. “They read for the information. They want to find ways to make themselves even more successful.” Some of the most popular books that wealthy people read include ‘How to win friends and influence people’ by Dale Carnegie, ‘Rich dad, poor dad’ by Robert Kiyosaki, and ‘The 4-hour workweek’ by Timothy Ferris.

Hanging out with other successful people

You’re only as successful as the people you surround yourself with. For rich people, that means finding other individuals who are as motivated and driven as themselves. “Don’t hang out with people who bring you down. If your companions don’t believe in you and your work, try to reduce the amount of time you spend with them. Your friends and family should only be bringing you positive energy,” said Roberts.

Getting up early

Getting up early is one of the trademark habits of the wealthy and successful. “Sleeping the day away isn’t the way to success,” said Roberts. “Most millionaires wake up with the sun so that they can begin their day earlier than others.” This gives them time for things like meditation, journaling, and learning.

Having multiple sources of income

The wealthy get into the habit of ensuring that their money is coming from multiple sources. “If you only have one stream of income, it could go away at any time, leaving you in ruins. Rich people know that they need to diversify their income in order to make it big,” pointed out Richards. This can include buying a rental property, starting a new business, or doing some freelance work.

Helping others succeed

The super-rich love to give their insight to others and help them succeed. Roberts himself coaches others to get them to a place of financial success. “Once you know how to build up wealth, you want to share it with the world,” he said. “I want to help as many people as possible to become successful.” If you’re not quite wealthy yet, you can try to find mentors in your industry. It never hurts to ask for a little help. Most successful entrepreneurs remember what it was like to be in your shoes once, and they’d love to help other people get to where they are.”

If you’re not super-rich yet, there’s still time. Start following the habits outlined above, and Roberts assures you could be joining their ranks in no time.