Five-day Big Shopper Sale announced
The Big Shopper Sale will be held at Expo Centre Sharjah from June 2 to June 6
Giving customers five days to stock up on all essential requirements for the summer month, the Big Shopper Sale will be held at Expo Centre Sharjah from June 2 to June 6.
The shopping event promises Sharjah residents value-for-money buys, all under one roof.
"There is a clear uplift in retail traffic post the Holy Month of Ramadan and Eid, and that is the precise reason we have introduced a new fair to tap into that demand despite having a full-fledged Holy Month of Ramadan and Eid fair. The Big Shopper Sale will cater to a higher demand for goods and services, and offer a safe, secure and convenient place for shopping," said Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah.
At the Big Shopper Sale, residents can expect their favourite brands and retailers such as Aldo, Al Mandoos, Aldo Accessory, Call it Springs, LC Waikiki and more. The exhibit profile includes fashion, toys, clothing, footwear, handbags, cosmetics and accessories.
"We had a fantastic response to the Ramadan Nights sale which concluded on May 8 at Expo Centre Sharjah and are geared up with better offers for the upcoming Big Shopper Sale with our expansive range of Crayola, Vtech Toys and Smart Accessory," said Amar Nath, managing director of Play Smart Toys.
The Big Shopper Sale, which will serve as a one-stop-shop for all essentials including bulk buying, gift items and bespoke products, will be open from 11 am to 11 pm at Hall 1, Expo Centre Sharjah. Entry ticket is priced at Dhs5 while parking is free.
