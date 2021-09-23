- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Partner content by KT Engage
Fitness Influencer and Model Allegra Paris Launches Fitness App AP FIT For On-The-Go Workout Support
Renowned model Allegra Paris has launched a fitness app, AP FIT, that supports on-the-go workouts. She is a signed model and a celebrated fitness trainer working with top personalities, including CEOs and celebrities. Allegra has also graced numerous global events, including Under Armour's international campaign working alongside renowned athletes.
A passionate fitness trainer, Allegra is busy helping people uncover their peak health. She is excited to share her expertise and knowledge to help others uncover the wonders of the fitness world. The app is a great addition to Allegra's mission to reach more people regardless of their geographical location. The AP FIT app is a detailed workout guide that will help you adopt fitness as part of your lifestyle. You can easily choose vacation workout routines, macro-friendly alcohol selection options, and how to navigate a menu when eating out. This is a complete on-the-go workout support system only accessible through the AP FIT app.
The National Academy of Sports Medicine certified personal trainer and nutritional coach is also working on a small line of fitness accessories. Allegra aspires to use the accessories to help people on their fitness journeys feel good about themselves. This will also help them improve their general health and gain physical fitness. To her, wellness and fitness should not be an option but rather a priority to every person out there. If you embrace a healthy workout routine, your body will always be in good shape and free from frequent bouts of illness.
With an entrepreneurial mindset, Allegra is also looking to expand and make investments in the hospitality industry. Her focus is to invest in a burgeoning Airbnb business. This will provide her with the opportunity to explore her innate design talents. She also counts on leveraging her career experience to establish and scale the new venture. The move is of great excitement to the fitness expert, as she aspires to usher in a new era for her brand.
Expanding to different ventures is part of her plan to share her experiences with others through investing her money into a long-term business. Allegra aims to leverage her journey and influence her social media followers to find something that works best for them. This financial-based content is essential for young people, particularly women, aspiring to follow their modeling and influencing quest.
To Allegra, every person shares the same opportunity for success in the world. She believes that you can achieve anything you put your mind to. Success starts by changing your mindset. As a spiritual person, Allegra trusts that God has created everybody with a purpose, and he's going to see you through your divine purpose.
"I know how hard life can be, and at times, relying on my faith (and family) is all that I have," says Allegra.
Her ambitions in the fitness world are to continue impacting the lives of millions across the world. The goal is to see AP FIT gain over 500k users, which she hopes to realize soon. Expanding into the design and real estate industry as an investor is also part of Allegra's plans as she seeks to announce her name in the business world.
This content comes from KT Engage, the brand marketing unit of Khaleej Times.