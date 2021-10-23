ESPA’s head honcho bags the coveted UAE Golden Visa
Neelivethil Rajeev, Managing Director of ESPA (Middle East and SAARC), a Spanish multi-national in the water pumping industry and other MEP services, has received the coveted Golden Visa from the UAE government. ESPA is one of Europe’s leading brands in the field of hydro pneumatics, pools, waterscapes and pumps as it enters its fourth decade of operations in the region.
A venture capitalist by profession, Rajeev has been in the UAE for the last 30 years. He is an active and a regular member of many professional and business circles in the MEP/Construction sector. Known for his leadership skills, besides being an extrovert in nature, he is the:
• Ambassador for International Federation of Interior Architects / Designers (IFI), which is the US-based apex body of all Interior Architects & Designers across the world with over 250,000 members globally, for the discipline’s design communities, policymakers, experts and enthusiasts with over 250,000 members globally.
• National Vice-President (Trade) of Indian Institute of Interior Designers (IIID), which is an umbrella body of 8,500 architects, interior designers and trade members from India.
• Director International Affairs of Indian Plumbing Skills Council (IPSC), which is the apex sector Skill Council for the Plumbing Industry under the aegis of NSDC with the Government of India.
At ESPA, Rajeev ESPA manages the Middle East and SAARC subsidiaries where the Spanish conglomerate already has a head start in the retail market and is now spreading into the project market. ESPA is proud to be a part of many major projects across the UAE such as the Sky View Towers, City Walk, Vida Residence, Jumeirah Gate, Mira Oasis, Al Falah Villas, Arabian Ranches and many more.
